Russia to demand Ukraine to reduce military ties with NATO in negotiations with Trump

(MENAFN) Russia is reportedly preparing to demand that Ukraine significantly reduce its military ties with in any negotiations with incoming US President Donald Trump. According to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, sources familiar with Moscow's plans suggest that the Kremlin will require Ukraine to adopt a neutral stance, limiting its military capabilities. This position would allow NATO countries to provide arms to Ukraine through bilateral agreements, but with clear restrictions on how the weapons could be used. Specifically, Moscow insists that these weapons should not be deployed against Russian forces or used in attempts to recover territories currently under Russian control.



The conditions laid out by Russia reportedly include the retention of control over approximately 20 percent of Ukrainian territory that has been seized since the start of the war. Additionally, Russia is demanding the continued control of Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. Moscow is said to be open to discussions regarding territorial exchanges, potentially offering some form of compromise on this front, though no concrete details have emerged regarding such a proposal.



The report highlights the tensions surrounding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has led to deep territorial disputes and strained relations between Russia and much of the international community. Despite these tensions, Moscow is reportedly willing to engage in talks with the incoming US administration, though specifics of these discussions remain unclear.



Trump recently indicated that a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the works, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that no significant preparations have been made for such talks. The international community remains closely watchful of any developments in this sensitive diplomatic situation.

