Seeds of change planted in blood-soaked land of Palestine

(MENAFN) When viewing the disturbing videotaped confessions of Israeli about their violent intentions and actions, juxtaposed with the Palestinian broadcasts showing their struggle and resilience, it's easy to feel overwhelmed, close one's eyes to the brutality, and retreat into despair. However, succumbing to despair is not just morally wrong—it also ignores the reality of change. Every day brings new possibilities. While it may seem that hope is distant, the seeds of change are already being planted in the blood-soaked land of Palestine.



Looking at these seeds of hope amidst the rubble:



1.Israel Does Not Win: Israel may have devastated Gaza, but it has not won the battlefield. Despite the destruction, the people of Gaza continue to resist. The Israeli military, despite its efforts, struggles to control the region, even after 15 months of warfare. Acts of armed resistance, including bombings of Israeli tanks, persist. Military officers in Israel are aware that the political goal of eliminating Hamas is unattainable, no matter how many fighters they kill. A former Israeli general pointed out that even if they decimate Gaza’s population, the spirit of resistance will continue, symbolized by a teenager raising a Hamas flag over the rubble. The same scenario played out in Lebanon, where Israel's efforts to destroy Hezbollah have failed to secure control on the ground. Despite causing significant casualties, Israel could not prevent Hezbollah from continuing its resistance.



2.The Israeli Economy in Decline: The economic impact of the war on Israel has entered a "downward spiral." Economists, including Dan Ben-David, explain that Israel’s economic stability relies heavily on a high-tech sector, employing just 300,000 people. A mass exodus from this sector, even by a small percentage, could cause severe economic collapse, jeopardizing Israel's ability to maintain its financial position and security. Ben-David emphasizes that even a minor departure of this crucial workforce could propel Israel into economic ruin, likening the scenario to a loss of its status as a developed nation.





Despite the overwhelming destruction and challenges, there are signs that change is on the horizon, both in the resilience of the people and the strains on Israel’s internal systems.

