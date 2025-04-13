403
Christians Celebrate Palm Sunday
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian Christians celebrated Palm Sunday, preceding Easter Sunday. The Kingdom's churches were filled with masses and festive ceremonies, during which worshippers raised olive branches, palm fronds and candles, singing Easter-specific hymns, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
