Christians Celebrate Palm Sunday

2025-04-13 11:08:13
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian Christians celebrated Palm Sunday, preceding Easter Sunday. The Kingdom's churches were filled with masses and festive ceremonies, during which worshippers raised olive branches, palm fronds and candles, singing Easter-specific hymns, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

