Jordan Condemns Israel's Bombardment Baptist Hospital In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel's bombing of the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, which rendered it completely out of service.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry denounced,“in the strongest terms”, the Israeli airstrike against the hospital, which is said to be the last fully functional hospital in war-torn Strip, as a“blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as a clear breach of the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 1949.”

The ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah, affirmed the“Kingdom's absolute rejection and condemnation of the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza, the systematic targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and the destruction of vital facilities that provide essential services to Gazans.”

He also condemned“Israel's use of starvation and siege as weapons to forcibly displace Palestinians,” warning of the consequences of the Israeli violations and their impact on the security and stability of the region.

Qudah called on the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities to compel Israel to immediately cease its aggression on Gaza, open the designated crossings for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip, and to fulfill the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state based on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.