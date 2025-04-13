Awqaf Minister Attends 46Th Amman Message Conference
Khalaileh reiterated that the Amman Message, launched by His Majesty King Abdullah in 2004, represents the core values of moderate Islam, advocating tolerance, the alleviation of hardship, and the promotion of both religious and worldly interests, describing it as a universal humanitarian and ethical charter for peaceful coexistence.
Speaking on behalf of the participating countries, Dean of the Faculty of Sharia and Law at Aladdin Islamic University in Indonesia Abdul Raouf Amin commended the Amman Message as a unifying voice in a world facing ideological fragmentation and growing confusion, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Director of the Institute Abdul Sattar Qudah said the Amman Message was formulated to counter international efforts aimed at distorting Islamic teachings. He cautioned against the rise of extremism that misuses religious texts to justify violence, displacement, and attacks on sacred sites.
In a recorded address, Director of the Jordanian Interfaith Coexistence Research Centre Father Nabil Haddad, highlighted Jordan's leading role in promoting interfaith understanding and combating hatred. He cited key initiatives such as "A Common Word", "World Interfaith Harmony Week", and the "Amman Message" as critical tools in the global fight against extremism and terrorism.
