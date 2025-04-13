Dubai: New Special Unit On E-Scooter, Cycling Violations Will 'Send A Message To The Public', Says Expert

A new special unit that will monitor bicycle and e-scooter violations will“send a message to the public” and increase awareness on bike-riding and e-scooters, a road safety and driving expert said.

The new Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit aims to improve traffic safety on cycling and e-scooter tracks while ensuring compliance with all relevant safety standards.

Mustafa Aldah, who is also founder of MA Traffic Consulting, said he hopes that this new special unit will“bring down the number of e-scooter deaths and injuries to zero” and that the public should take it seriously as“saving lives is a priority for everyone.”

He recalled how in the 2000s, there used to be issues with pedestrian safety, with 50 per cent of road fatalities attributed to pedestrians. After authorities took action and formed task forces to address the situation, Aldah said that the number of illegal pedestrian crossings went down drastically.

“As the number of people caught in these campaigns increased, and people started taking things seriously with regards to crossing only from designated points for their own safety, the number of pedestrian casualties went down,” he said.

Residents react

Marco Dante, a 40-year-old software engineer from Italy, added:“This new initiative will encourage people to adhere to road regulations.” Marco recalled how his neighborhood in Arjan was“a family-friendly area.” The Dubai resident added,“My favourite time is walking at night with my family as we walk our dog. But now we have to be careful even on pedestrian-only roads, as someone on an e-scooter can just zip by without proper lighting and won't even alert us with a bell.”

Under current regulations, riders are required to use only designated lanes; avoid carrying passengers or items that affect balance; avoid riding against the direction of traffic; and wear helmets and other protective equipment. If those rules are violated, riders may face fines of up to Dh300. Dubai recorded nearly 40,000 e-scooter and cycle violations last year as authorities ramped up enforcement.

Fahima Mustafa, a former e-scooter user, shared her thoughts:“I used an e-scooter for a couple of months when I started working before obtaining my driving license and getting a car. That was two years ago.” Fahima noted that since then she noted that e-scooters have increased in popularity a lot,“but accidents have also increased, and I feel like the awareness of e-scooter safety has decreased as more people are using them.”

Fahima applauded the new launch of a special unit focused on monitoring violations“This will show people that authorities are paying attention to this matter. It will remind everyone that e-scooters are not less dangerous than any vehicle on the street,” she added.