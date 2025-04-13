UAE: How Do Residents Choose To Live In The Country After Retiring? Experts Notice Emerging Trends

With more people choosing to make the UAE their home after retirement, many clear trends are emerging on how retirees are choosing to spend their days in the country. While some move to smaller, less expensive emirates of the UAE, others adopt what is called a transnational pattern of retirement where they travel regularly between their home country and the UAE.

According to social policy lecturer at the University of Edinburgh Dr İdil Akıncı, taking advantage of new visa rules and internal relocation are two commonly seen patterns among retirees in the country.

“The ability for adult children working in the UAE to sponsor their ageing parents has made it possible for some retirees to prolong their stay,” she said.“Similarly, the introduction of long-term residency options like the Golden Visa has played a key role. Another approach is financial planning through internal relocation. Some families are choosing to move to other emirates where the cost of living is lower than in Dubai, allowing them to better manage savings and day-to-day expenses in retirement.”

Dr İdil, who is a part of AlSerkal Arts Foundation's residency programme, explores questions about what does it mean to grow old in Dubai and the wider UAE and has been studying families here since 2013. She says there has been a significant shift in how retirement and home are imagined.

Real Estate choices

According to Wail Abualhamail, Director of Real Estate at ASICO, the number of retirees choosing to purchase property in Dubai is increasing.“Retirees are naturally drawn to places like Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Jumeirah Village Circle,” he said.“These areas offer the right mix of luxury, convenience, and affordability. What really matters to them is being close to good healthcare, parks, shopping, and having that community feel. Many also love the idea of smart home features and eco-friendly living, which makes day-to-day life easier and more sustainable.”

He added that to“stretch their budgets”, many retirees are choosing off-plan properties that come with flexible payment plans.“It's a practical way to get more value,” he said.“Areas like Al Furjan and Dubai South are especially attractive because they offer good-quality homes at lower prices. Some retirees are also investing in rental properties to earn passive income, which adds an extra layer of financial comfort.”

Real estate agent Shabna Ibrahim said that community living was high up on the preferences for retirees.“I have had two people in their 60s approach me just in the last month, looking to invest in property in the UAE,” she said.“Many people prefer to move to Ras Al Khaimah or Sharjah where the cost of living is slightly slower,” she said.“They also like to go for communities where they can go on walks regularly and have major amenities at close distance.”

Challenges

However, according to Geriatric Medicine practitioner Dr Rahul Unnikrishnan, one of the biggest challenges concerning retirees is centered on their unique healthcare needs. He gave the example of a patient of his who retired in Fujairah.“He is in his 80s and he moved to the UAE to retire last year,” he said.“I was concerned about the fact that he lived in an area where access to advanced healthcare was not quick but he has been managing for the last year.”

He said that the greatest challenge is health insurance costs.“They are exorbitant and even with high premiums, their cover is basic,” he said.“It would be a great idea if there were a system for long-term residents to be issued a health card that costs around Dh10-15,000 per year, which would provide them with medical coverage at public hospitals in Dubai.”

He added that with the number of people retiring the UAE, there was an opportunity for the country to join a global initiative to make cities elder-friendly.