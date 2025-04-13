MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) How trade wars could impact global automation supply chains and robotics companies

April 13, 2025 by Mark Allinson

The global robotics and automation industry is deeply interconnected, relying on highly optimized supply chains that span continents.

But as geopolitical tensions rise and trade wars escalate – particularly between the US and China – these supply chains face mounting pressure.

Tariffs, export restrictions, and shifting trade alliances are not only disrupting component flows but also forcing major players in the robotics sector to rethink their manufacturing and sourcing strategies.

The anatomy of a trade war

Trade wars typically begin when one country imposes tariffs or restrictions on imports in an effort to protect domestic industries or gain leverage in negotiations. The affected countries often retaliate, creating a cycle of escalating duties and regulatory hurdles.

While intended to stimulate local production, trade wars tend to raise costs, slow innovation, and create uncertainty – particularly in technology sectors like robotics that depend on international collaboration.

Impact on automation supply chains 1. Disrupted component flow

Robotics systems often rely on a combination of precision mechanical parts, semiconductors, sensors, and rare-earth materials. Many of these are sourced from Asia – particularly China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

When tariffs are introduced, prices for key inputs like motors, drives, chips, and actuators increase, squeezing margins for manufacturers and integrators.

2. Delay in deliveries and projects

Longer customs clearance times and compliance checks can delay shipments of vital components. This can stall deployment of robotic systems in manufacturing, logistics, and service industries, affecting downstream productivity gains.

3. Supply chain reconfiguration

In response, companies are increasingly adopting a“China+1” strategy – diversifying manufacturing to include Southeast Asia, India, or Mexico.

Others are reshoring or near-shoring operations to reduce dependency on unpredictable trade routes. However, this reconfiguration takes time and capital investment.

Effects on robotics companies 1. Cost pressures on manufacturers

Companies like Fanuc, ABB, and Yaskawa that operate global production hubs are forced to absorb or pass on higher costs, affecting pricing competitiveness.

Some, like Kuka (owned by China's Midea Group), are caught in the crosshairs of political scrutiny, especially in Western markets.

2. Opportunities for regional players

Local automation startups and mid-sized firms in North America and Europe are sometimes insulated from tariff impacts and may benefit from increased domestic demand as governments push for“buy local” policies.

3. Uncertainty hurts investment

Trade uncertainty leads to delayed investment decisions in factory automation, particularly in sectors like automotive and electronics manufacturing where capital spending is cyclical.

Venture capital backing for hardware startups may also be affected by geopolitical risk.

US-China trade war

The US-China trade conflict has had wide-reaching implications. Tariffs on industrial robots and parts have added millions in costs for US-based systems integrators.

In response, some Chinese companies are shifting export focus to Southeast Asia and Europe, while American firms look to manufacture more within NAFTA countries.

However, decoupling is expensive – and partial at best.



Supply chain localization : A growing trend toward“dual sourcing” and regional self-sufficiency is emerging.

Strategic stockpiling : Robotics companies are building inventory buffers to hedge against future trade disruptions. Political engagement : Industry associations are lobbying for exemptions and stable trade policies to protect innovation.

Long-term trends and adaptationsBetween politics and progress

While trade wars are driven by national policy and politics, their ripple effects disrupt the deeply collaborative and global nature of robotics and automation.

Companies that proactively adapt their supply chains, diversify sourcing, and localize production may emerge stronger.

But as automation becomes a pillar of industrial competitiveness, it's clear that geopolitics will increasingly shape the pace and path of technological progress.