'306,000 Mobile Phones Imported In Q1 2025 Amid Rising Global Prices'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan imported 306,000 mobile phones in the first quarter of 2025, with a total value of JD38.6 million, according to a statement issued Sunday by the Association of Mobiles and Accessories Investors (Vision).

Despite the nearly unchanged value compared with the JD38.4 million recorded during the same period in 2024, the volume of imports dropped significantly from 450,000 units last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

President of the Association Ahmad Alloush attributed the decline in quantity to rising global mobile phone prices observed at the beginning of the year.

He noted that the average price of a smartphone in early 2025 reached approximately $830 in the US, $900 in South Korea, and $560 in China.

Alloush explained that variations in consumer demand account for the pricing differences, with high-end smartphones dominating sales in markets like the US and South Korea, while mid-range and budget models remain more prevalent in China.