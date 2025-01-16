Media reports drug traces detected in Finnish parliament

(MENAFN) An investigation by Finland’s Yle News has revealed that traces of illegal substances, including amphetamine, MDMA, and cocaine, were detected in several toilets within the Finnish parliament. The traces were found during events held by parties last November, after reporters collected samples from six toilet cubicles. Laboratory testing confirmed the presence of drug residues in half of the stalls.



However, experts caution that the findings do not necessarily mean drugs were consumed in those specific toilets. Kalle Lagerblom, a specialist from Measurlabs testing facility, explained that the traces could have been transferred from other sources, such as public transportation or contact with contaminated surfaces.



The Christmas parties, where the samples were taken, included not only lawmakers but also parliamentary staff, assistants, and journalists. Both the Speaker of Parliament, Jussi Halla-aho, and Secretary General Antti Pelttari expressed disappointment over the findings, with Halla-aho calling it “sad and pathetic.” However, he also noted that addressing the issue through strict measures, like using drug-detecting dogs at the parliament's entrance, would not likely be feasible.



This revelation follows similar findings in Sweden’s parliament, where traces of cocaine were also discovered, and a past incident involving former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who faced scrutiny over a private party but tested negative for drugs.

