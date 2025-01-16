Biden criticizes Meta’s fact-checking program

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden has criticized Meta for its decision to discontinue its third-party fact-checking program, calling the move "completely contrary to what America is about." In a rare Q&A session with reporters at the White House on Friday, Biden condemned the company's actions, which impact its platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads.



Biden expressed disapproval over Meta's decision to walk away from fact-checking and its failure to address discrimination issues, asserting that "telling the truth matters" and this change goes against American values of justice. He also pointed out the risks posed by billionaires who control media platforms and choose not to fact-check, allowing misinformation to spread widely.



Meta's decision to end the fact-checking service followed remarks from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who acknowledged that the program had become "too politically biased" and had caused more harm than good by diminishing trust. Zuckerberg also stated that the initiative intended to be inclusive had instead stifled differing opinions and went too far.



Meta plans to adopt a new model similar to that of X (formerly Twitter), where users can flag misleading posts and provide additional context through "community notes." Additionally, Meta has made changes to its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, as well as its hiring practices, removing gender and racial considerations. The company has also begun to remove tampons from men's bathrooms and stop addressing transgender and non-binary issues in its messaging platform.

