G42 And UAE Team Emirates XRG Announce Multi-Year Partnership

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE – January 16, 2025 – G42, the UAE-based leading AI and holding group, is proud to announce their multi-year partnership with UAE Team Emirates XRG ahead of the 2025 UCI World Tour cycling season. This collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to innovation and performance in the world of professional cycling.

A key pillar of this partnership will see G42 act as the official AI partner of UAE Team Emirates XRG, utilizing cutting-edge solutions to enhance the team's performance on and off the bike, alongside portfolio-company Analog. By leveraging advanced analytics, machine learning and real-time data processing, G42 and Analog will empower the team with insights to optimize training, race strategy, and overall rider performance.

G42 is also committed to contributing to the growth and development of cycling across the region and will be working with UAE Team Emirates XRG to conceptualize and deliver several community engagement initiatives aimed at making cycling accessible to all in the UAE.

“We're incredibly proud to once again be partnering with UAE Team Emirates XRG, who sit at the pinnacle of professional cycling”, said Peng Xiao, G42 Group CEO,“The team continually look for ways to develop and innovate, and this partnership allows us to demonstrate how cutting-edge AI technology can lead to crucial performance benefits. We look forward to supporting the team for their upcoming 2025 season as they seek to build on a record-breaking 2024 campaign.”

Mauro Gianetti, UAE Team Emirates XRG Team Principal and CEO,“This is an extremely exciting moment for our team ahead of the start of the season. To have G42 on board as official AI partner for UAE Team Emirates XRG is hugely significant. Leveraging their leading AI capabilities will allow us to maximize the potential of each rider in 2025, constantly looking for ways to improve and develop on the bike, which we hope in turn will lead to many victories and keep us at the very top of professional cycling.”

With a stellar roster of world class riders, including three-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates XRG will get their 2025 campaign underway later this month at the Tour Down Under in Australia ahead of returning to the UAE for their home race, the UAE Tour, in February.