Printed Signage Market Share, Trends & Stats By 2033

Companies seek the most effective brand strategies in today's cutthroat marketplace. The creation or use of symbols and signs to convey information is known as signage. Although numerous marketing options are available, print sign advertising is one of the most effective forms of advertising employed worldwide. The attention of the target audience can be captured through the use of artistic and visually appealing graphics. Printed signage is one of the most popular types of signage solutions worldwide. It is primarily used to and advertise products through billboards and other backlit displays, among others, to attract people and increase their awareness of their availability and features.

Market Dynamics Cost Effectiveness of Printed Signage Propels the Market

The cost-effectiveness of printed signage is one of the significant factors influencing the adoption rate in many industries. Creating the content, renting a space for the media (such as a board), employing a professional printing service, arranging for the delivery of print materials, and manually updating the content at each location are some of the costs associated with traditional printed signage. Until the introduction of digital displays and signs, printed signage was the only available type of information sign and banner for an extended period. Various industries choose printed signage solutions for their information storage as advertising expenditures increase.

Most users who opt for printed signage desire permanent signs with a single deployment. Printed solutions offer inexpensive signage for these users, encouraging their adoption in malls, shops, and other locations over digital signage. In addition, permanent signage is required for roads and other government infrastructure with permanently installed signs. In this regard, permanent signage's affordability is anticipated to fuel demand and positively impact the industry. Printed graphics and signage can also attract customers' attention to retail establishments' signs. For example, the low cost of printed signage enabled floor graphics in retail spaces to direct customers' attention to accent walls covered in graphics that support the store's general brand messaging and to specific products.

Digital signage requires frequent maintenance and content updates to retain its quality. On the other hand, printed signage saves time, money, and effort because it is virtually maintenance-free and requires minimal upkeep. Small businesses that want to use signage frequently do so due to the ease and affordability of acquiring smaller quantities from local producers. Thus, these factors support the expansion of the printed signage market.

Growing Inclination of Retail Sector Towards Printed Signage Creates Favorable Opportunities

Print is the most prevalent and conventional form of in-store signage. It is easily placed inside and outside retail establishments and is available in various sizes and materials, including banners and shelf labels. Flexibility, mobility, and availability in different forms and materials, such as water- and weather-resistant polyester, are among the advantages of printing. Using printed signs, retail establishments can now employ a variety of floor graphics to draw customers' attention to accent walls covered in graphics that support the store's general brand messaging and specific products. Point-of-purchase (PoP) displays in retail establishments can be as simple as a sign or as complicated as a display box. For instance, they can design an entire display containing merchandise from the vendor.

For most retailers, point-of-purchase (PoP) displays have proven essential for attracting customers' attention. These signs may be simple banners or intricate display illustrations. The retail industry uses point-of-purchase (PoP) signage with a short lifespan. Demand for in-store POP displays is directly proportional to the retail industry's health. Major retailers such as Amazon made substantial advertising investments, as evidenced by their dominance in this field. Thus, it is anticipated that the market's prospects will improve due to the growing demand for printed signage.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific will command the market, expanding at a CAGR of 1.25% over the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, innovations for increasing the selection of entry-level signage printers with a cutting-edge and sophisticated design can be observed. In 2021, for instance, Colorje expanded its selection of sign printers with the introduction of SoniQ I. SoniQ I is created, developed, and manufactured in India under international standards and certifications. It is optimal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Additionally, advertising generates expansion opportunities in the region. The Malaysia Advertisers Association estimates that since 2012, spending on out-of-home (OOH) advertising in Malaysia has steadily increased and will account for 19% of all advertising spending in 2021. Additionally, many regional businesses are emphasizing soft signage advertising solutions. Consequently, increasing the regional demand for printed signage.

North America will likely generate USD 11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 0.15%. The US is seen as a significant contributor to the market in the North American region. The region's printed signage market is declining due to the United States technological leadership, the trend toward dynamically viable alternatives such as digital signage, and the rising demand for a more personalized advertising strategy. However, the longer lifespan and lower investment required for the deployment of printed signage are aiding the growth of the printed signage market in the region.

Ads placed by media companies in periodicals, newspapers, and public spaces have decreased significantly. Nevertheless, the market for printed signage is expected to decline steadily over the forecast period as spending on outdoor and theater advertising increases. The US market is still a viable alternative because it has well-established distribution networks for all types of businesses, including retail. In addition, the increased competition across retail locations caused by e-commerce is driving demand for point-of-purchase graphics and temporary promotional signs to attract customers and encourage new purchases, especially for seasonal product lines. These elements are also anticipated to increase regional market demand for printed signs.

Key Highlights



The global printed signage market size was valued at USD 43.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach from USD 44.14 billion in 2025 to USD 51.72 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By type, the global printed signage market includes Banner & Backdrop, Corporate Graphics, Exhibitions, & Trade Shows, Backlit Displays, Pop Display, Billboards, and Others. The Banner & Backdrop section will grow at a CAGR of 1% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

By print technology, the global printed signage market includes Screen, Inkjet, Sheetfed, and Others. The Inkjet section will likely grow at a CAGR of 0.45% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

By end-user, the global printed signage market includes BFSI,

Retail,

Transportation & Logistics,

Healthcare,

and The Retail section will likely grow at a CAGR of 0.21% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

By application, the global printed signage market includes Indoor and Outdoor. The Outdoor section will likely grow at a CAGR of 0.1% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period. By region, the global printed signage market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. APAC is the largest shareholder.

Competitive Players



Avery Dennison Corporation

Spandex Ltd

IGEPA group GmbH & Co. KG

Orafol Europe GmbH

Identity Group

Lintec Corporation

3A Composites Holding AG

Signs Express

EhKo Sign Industries KFT

Mactac LLC (Lintec)

Kelly Signs L&H Sign Company Inc.

Recent Developments

In 2022, Avery Dennison Corporation acquired Catchpoint's linerless label technology. The deal includes the trade secrets, brand, patents, and know-how of Catchpoint.

Segmentation

By Type



Banner & Backdrop

Corporate Graphics, Exhibitions, & Trade Shows

Backlit Displays

Pop Display

Billboards Others



Screen

Inkjet

Sheetfed Others



BFSI

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare Others



Indoor Outdoor



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

By Print TechnologyBy End-userBy ApplicationBy Regions