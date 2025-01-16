Soccer Games For Thursday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, January 16, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide. From intense domestic league clashes to youth tournaments, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League , Saudi Pro League, Copa del Rey, Premier League, Copinha youth tournament, and Brazilian State Championships. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM: Punjab x Mumbai City
Saudi Pro League
12:00 PM: Al-Hilal x Al-Fateh
2:00 PM: Al-Ittihad x Al-Raed
Copa del Rey (Spain)
3:30 PM: Athletic Bilbao x Osasuna
3:30 PM: Real Sociedad x Rayo Vallecano
5:30 PM: Real Madrid x Celta de Vigo
Premier League (England)
3:30 PM: Ipswich Town x Brighton
5:00 PM: Manchester United x Southampton
Copinha (São Paulo Junior Football Cup)
4:00 PM: Cruzeiro x Bahia
5:00 PM: Fluminense x São Paulo
6:30 PM: Guarani x Ferroviária
7:00 PM: Botafogo x Criciúma
Brazilian State Championships
Southeast Region
3:00 PM: Rio Claro x Ituano – Paulistão A2
6:30 PM: Água Santa x São Bernardo FC – Paulistão
6:30 PM: Madureira x Flamengo – Cariocão
7:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino x Corinthians – Paulistão
9:30 PM: Santos x Mirassol – Paulistão
9:30 PM: Vasco da Gama x Bangu – Cariocão
Northeast Region
3:00 PM: Maguary x Central de Caruaru – Pernambucano
7:15 PM: Jacobina x Jacuipense – Baiano
8:00 PM: Santa Cruz x Petrolina – Pernambucano
8:00 PM: ASA x CRB – Alagoano
8:00 PM: CSE x Penedense – Alagoano
8:15 PM: Sousa x Serra Branca – Paraibano
9:30 PM: Bahia x Atlético Alagoinhas – Baiano
Central-West Region
7:00 PM: Primavera x União-MT – Mato-Grossense
7:30 PM: Atlético-GO x Jataiense – Goiano
South Region
8:00 PM: Paraná Clube x Operário-PR – Paranaense
Friendly Matches
5:00 PM: Shrewsbury x Wrexham – EFL League One
6:00 PM: Defensa y Justicia x Montevideo City Torque
8:00 PM: Belgrano x Montevideo Wanderers
9:00 PM: Internacional x Seleção do México
9:00 PM: Melgar x Millonarios
10:00 PM: Peñarol x San Lorenzo
Football fans can catch these exciting matches through various broadcast channels, including OneFootball, BandSports, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Disney+, ESPN, Sportv, Premiere, and many more. Some matches may also be available on pay-per-view platforms or official league websites.
