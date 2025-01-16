(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UK Prime Keir Starmer has arrived in Ukraine for an unannounced visit, where he is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since assuming office.

This was reported by The Guardian , via Ukrinform.

It is noted that the two countries will sign a partnership agreement that will deepen the existing defense relations and offer further military assistance to Kyiv, amid concerns that the US may begin to wind down its support.

Starmer is expected to discuss what security guarantees the UK can offer Kyiv, including the possibility of British participating in a peacekeeping mission.

“Putin's ambition to wrench Ukraine way from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure. Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level,” Starmer said.

toin– P

The upcoming agreement on a "100-year partnership" between Ukraine and the UK also aims to boost economic links in non-military areas such as science and technology. Starmer will announce the allocation of GBP

40 million for economic recovery, which, according to the government, will create opportunities for British companies. The funding will be directed toward businesses supporting the "green" economy and the most vulnerable groups of the population. This funding is in addition to the previously allocated GBP

12.8 billion in UK support, including GBP

7.8 billion in military aid.

“This is not just about the here and now, it is also about an investment in our two countries for the next century, bringing together technology development, scientific advances and cultural exchanges, and harnessing the phenomenal innovation shown by Ukraine in recent years for generations to come,” Starmer said.

to's: The UK is not at

As Ukrinform reported, the UK Prime Minister's visit to Ukraine comes after he met with France's President Emmanuel Macron last week to discuss Ukraine, particularly the course of the war following Donald Trump's return to the presidency of the United States. According to French sources, both leaders discussed the importance of providing Ukraine with security guarantees.