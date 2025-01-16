Solarabic Wins Three Prestigious Awards at the World Future Energy Summit

(MENAFN- Solarabic) In a new achievement added to its distinguished record, Solarabic received three prestigious awards during a ceremony held yesterday on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit in the United Arab Emirates. These awards recognize the company's efforts in supporting the renewable energy sector and promoting innovation in the region.

Awards Received by Solarabic:



Outstanding MENA Solar Talent Development Program Award: Solarabic was honored with this award in recognition of its continuous efforts to develop local talents and capabilities in the solar energy field through specialized training programs and workshops aimed at empowering youth and enhancing their skills.



Visual Media of the Year: The company won this award for an outstanding photo of the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020, which highlighted the beauty and innovation in the pavilion's design and its role in promoting concepts of sustainability and clean energy.



Next-Gen Solar Leader of the Year: This award was presented to Ms. Mallak Al Rai, a promising leader in the solar energy field, in recognition of her remarkable contributions and inspiring leadership in driving innovation and development in the sector.



Company Statement on the Awards:

Mr. Muneef Barakat, CEO of Solarabic, expressed his delight at this major achievement, reaffirming the company's commitment to continuing its hard work to achieve further successes in the renewable energy field. The company also extended its gratitude to the organizers for this recognition, which serves as an incentive for more innovation and creativity.



About the World Future Energy Summit:

The World Future Energy Summit is a global platform that brings together leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts to discuss the latest developments and challenges in the sustainable energy sector. Solarabic's recognition at this event is a testament to its pioneering role in supporting the transition towards a more sustainable future.

This achievement reflects Solarabic's commitment to its vision of a brighter future based on clean energy and sustainable innovation.



MENAFN16012025007888016901ID1109096093