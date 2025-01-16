Zelensky Discusses Talks With Fico Regarding War And Putin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Slovak is engaging in a very dangerous game by stating that military support for Ukraine is unnecessary and advocating for concessions to Putin's demands.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with journalists from Polish outlets (Onet, Rzeczpospolita, TVN24, Krytyka Polityczna), according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"The leaders of Slovakia are playing a very dangerous game. They will continue to do so until the war reaches their own homes," Zelensky said.

He revealed that he had a conversation with Robert Fico during a meeting with European leaders. When the Slovak Prime Minister remarked that one must "understand where the evil lies and where it does not," Zelensky responded that murderers like Putin cannot be forgiven.

toon

During the discussion, the Ukrainian President drew a parallel to an assassination attempt on the Slovak Prime Minister, highlighting that Fico did not forgive his attacker. Zelensky emphasized that at the time, all world leaders condemned the attack.

"Putin is the same – he uses others to shoot at living people," the Ukrainian leader stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was hospitalized in critical condition on May 15 last year after suffering gunshot wounds. The assassination attempt occurred following a government meeting in the city of Handlová. The Slovak Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the assailant fired five shots at Fico.