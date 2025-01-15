ICRC: Ready To Support Gaza Ceasefire Deal Implementation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric expressed on Wednesday the organization's readiness to support in implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza reached by the parties to the assisting hostage exchange process as a neutral intermediary and to increase aid delivery to Gaza.

A statement issued by Geneva Spoljaric voiced the ICRC's willingness to facilitate any agreed-upon release operations to ensure hostages from both sides return home.

She highlighted that the ICRC as a neutral mediator had previously facilitated the release of 109 hostages and 154 detainees in a highly complex operation requiring meticulous logistical and security planning to minimize risks to human lives.

Spoljaric further noted the ICRC's preparedness to significantly expand its humanitarian response in Gaza where the situation demands continuous efforts from all parties to ensure that the organization's work can be carried out safely and effectively.

She emphasized that the ICRC maintains a permanent presence in Gaza and called on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law. This includes safeguarding civilians protecting healthcare facilities allowing access to detention facilities and maintaining confidential dialogue with the parties involved.

Spoljaric appealed for an end to the prolonged suffering of civilians in Gaza calling for their protection and access to humanitarian aid.

She stressed that bringing hostages home is only achievable through a political commitment from all sides to prioritize humanity and adhere to the rules of war.

"I hope this agreement marks a new beginning for the protection of civilian lives and the prioritization of their needs" Spoljaric said.

"The coming days are critical and the commitment of the parties will be pivotal. Meeting the immense humanitarian needs in Gaza will require months if not years of sustained effort." (end)

