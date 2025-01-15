A Dynamic Duo: Fujifilm Introduces FUJINON TECHNO-STABI TS-L1640 And FUJINON TECHNO-STABI TS-L2040 Binoculars

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division today announced the introductions of FUJINON TECHNO-STABI TS-L1640 (TS-L1640) and FUJINON TECHNO-STABI TS-L2040 (TS-L2040) binoculars. The powerful 16x and 20x (respectively) magnifications are primarily designed for birdwatchers, but also are ideal for casual marine enthusiasts, broad outdoor use, and a variety of lifestyle applications including concerts, sporting events, and travel.

"FUJINON TECHNO-STABI TS-L binoculars challenge conventional thinking about high-magnification optics, especially for birdwatchers," said Mike C. Northrup, senior manager of strategic business development at FUJIFILM North America Corporation. "We've engineered a way to give birders and other outdoor enthusiasts unprecedented magnification-stabilized-while maintaining the compact form and image quality that they demand."

As the latest additions to FUJINON's TECHNO-STABI binoculars collection, TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 combine the cutting-edge performance of the flagship TECHNO-STABI TS-X1440 model and the lightweight form factor of the compact TECHNO-STABI TS12x28WP and TS16x28WP models. TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 carry the collection's defining feature – powerful electronic image stabilization.

The main features of TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 include:

Powerful 16x and 20x Magnification

Available with 16x or 20x magnification, TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 binoculars are versatile across a wide range of use cases. To illustrate this magnification power further, as an example, objects that are 160 feet or 200 feet away (respectively) will look as though they're just 10 feet away.

A Bright, 40mm Objective Lens Diameter

Both TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 feature a 40mm objective lens diameter, allowing more light into the binocular, resulting in a bright, dynamic, close-up view, creating a view that's up to 39% brighter than TECHNO-STABI TS12x28WP and TS16x28WP.

Outstanding Electronic Image Stabilization

When looking through high-magnification lenses, small physical movements can lead to drastic shifts, resulting in shaky views. To remedy this, TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 provide ±3° of electronic image stabilization, which, when combined with the ergonomic design, allow users to maximize the binoculars' high clarity performance potential.

Astounding Optical Quality

TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 feature extra-low dispersion (ED) glass with FUJINON EBC Multicoatings, alongside phase correction coated prisms, for superior clarity, color fidelity, and reduced lens flare, especially in challenging lighting conditions.

All-Day, Uninterrupted Use with Protection Against the Elements

TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 offer up to 30 hours of continuous use from two AAA batteries (inclusive of an auto-off function for battery power savings). IPX7 waterproof performance signifies that the binoculars remain waterproof in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Temperatures for optimal use range from 14-122 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 to 50 degrees Celsius).

A Lightweight, Take-Anywhere Build

TS-L1640 and TS-L2040's form factors have been designed to be lightweight and compact, realizing approximately 34% weight reduction from the popular, but larger, FUJINON TS-X1440 model. Both the TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 measure 7.3 x 4.8 x 2.8 in (185.5 x 122 x 72 mm) and weigh approximately 30 ounces, making either of these new binoculars ideal for on-foot outdoor activities and tight-space live events. Included hand and neck straps increase portability on the go.

Pricing and Availability

FUJINON TECHNO-STABI TS-L1640 and FUJINON TECHNO-STABI TS-L2040 binoculars are expected to be available for purchase starting January 31, 2025, at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,199.95 USD (TS-L1640) and $1,299.95 USD (TS-L2040).

For more information, visit .

