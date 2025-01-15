No Need To Test For Metapneumovirus In Case Of SARS - Kuzin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In case of SARS, Ukrainians do not need to take specific tests on their own initiative, in particular to detect metapneumovirus, as this is part of epidemiological surveillance.

Deputy of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“If a person is not immunocompromised, most often there is no need to do any specific tests. Monitoring, when the type [of virus] is detected or we can project a pathogen, takes place, but only within the framework of epidemiological surveillance, so that we can understand which viruses are circulating at the moment. Metapneumovirus has been circulating before, it is circulating now, and it is present in all countries of the world, just like 200 other viruses that circulate during a normal epidemic season. It does not differ from influenza or SARS in any special symptoms or specific features of its course. Just like other respiratory viral infectious diseases, there is no specialized treatment for it. Because specialized treatment is only available for influenza. There is no need to worry and no need to look for some means of self-medication against all viruses. You need to follow basic prevention rules. Exactly the same as they were during Covid - hand washing, sneezing etiquette,” Kuzin said.

He noted that a large number of respiratory viruses circulate during the epidemic season. The vast majority of them have a mild or“erased” course.

“And if a person is sick [with SARS], he or she should wear a mask and stay at home on sick leave to reduce the risk to others. For those people who have concomitant non-communicable diseases, we advise them to get vaccinated against influenza, which is more likely to be severe,” Kuzin emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Public Health Center, during the 2024/2025 epidemic season, as of early January 2025, metapneumovirus (HMPV) was detected in 14 people in Ukraine, while in the last 2023/2024 epidemic season, HMPV was detected in 24 people during the same period. Metapneumovirus circulates in Ukraine during each epidemic season, and the situation is currently routine and under control.