The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 1St Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, (the "Fund") (NYSE:

TWN ) announced today details regarding its performance for the three month period ended November 30, 2024.

The Fund reported a net asset value per share of $52.97 as of the close of business on November 30, 2024. This represents a decrease of $0.81 per share from the net asset value per share of $53.78 reported on August 31, 2024. The Fund had a total return of -1.51% for the three months ended November 30, 2024 based on the change in its net asset value.

For the same period the TAIEX Total Return Index returned -1.34% (in US$ terms).

The Fund's share price, as traded on the New York Stock Exchange on November 30, 2024, was $42.63, representing an decrease of $2.10 per share from the share price of $44.73 on August 31, 2024. The Fund's discount to net asset value per share increased from 16.83% on August 31, 2024 to 19.52% on November 30, 2024.

For the three month period ended November 30, 2024, the Fund had net realized gains of $3,115,096 on investments and foreign currency transactions and decrease in net unrealized appreciation of $9,851,700 on investments and foreign currency transactions. The Fund's net investment loss (consisting of dividend and securities lending income less operating expenses) for the same period was $27,963.