The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 1St Quarter Earnings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:
TWN ) announced today details regarding its investment performance for the three month period ended November 30, 2024.
The Fund reported a net asset value per share of $52.97 as of the close of business on November 30, 2024. This represents a decrease of $0.81 per share from the net asset value per share of $53.78 reported on August 31, 2024. The Fund had a total return of -1.51% for the three months ended November 30, 2024 based on the change in its net asset value.
For the same period the TAIEX Total Return Index returned -1.34% (in US$ terms).
The Fund's share price, as traded on the New York Stock Exchange on November 30, 2024, was $42.63, representing an decrease of $2.10 per share from the share price of $44.73 on August 31, 2024. The Fund's discount to net asset value per share increased from 16.83% on August 31, 2024 to 19.52% on November 30, 2024.
For the three month period ended November 30, 2024, the Fund had net realized gains of $3,115,096 on investments and foreign currency transactions and decrease in net unrealized appreciation of $9,851,700 on investments and foreign currency transactions. The Fund's net investment loss (consisting of dividend and securities lending income less operating expenses) for the same period was $27,963.
|
|
Quarter Ended
November 30,
2024
|
Year Ended
August 31,
2024
|
Quarter Ended
November 30,
2023
|
|
|
|
|
Total Net Assets
|
$
347,890,875
|
$ 361,509,514
|
$ 306,065,923
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Investment Income
Per Share
|
$ 764,706
$0.12
|
$ 6,115,129
|
$ 998,425
$0.14
|
|
|
|
|
Net Investment Income (Loss)
Per Share
|
$ (27,963)
($0.00)
|
$ 3,106,498
|
$ 411,196
$0.06
|
|
|
|
|
Net Realized Gain (Loss) on
Investments and Foreign
Currency Transactions
|
$ 3,115,096
|
$ 56,877,587
|
$ 2,162,657
|
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Unrealized
Appreciation (Depreciation) on
Investments and Foreign
Currency Translations
|
$ (9,851,700)
|
$ 37,192,712
|
11,260,797
|
|
|
|
|
Total Realized and Unrealized
Gain (Loss) on Investments
Per Share
|
$ (6,736,604)
$(1.03)
|
$ 94,070,299
|
$ 13,423,455
$1.83
|
|
|
|
|
Net Increase (Decrease) in
Net Assets Resulting from
Operations
Per Share
|
$ (6,764,566)
$ (1.03)
|
$ 97,176,797
|
$ 13,834,651
$1.89
*****
The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."
For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at or call 1-800-426-5523.
(End)
CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
1-800-426-5523
SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15012025003732001241ID1109095041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.