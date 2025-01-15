Pictorlabs Extends Series B Funding With Strategic Investment From Labcorp To Advance AI-Powered Virtual Staining

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PictorLabs , a software company transforming histopathology with AI-powered virtual staining, today announced an extension of its Series B funding round with a strategic fromLabcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services. This extension builds upon PictorLabs' previously announced $30 million Series B funding led by Insight Partners, with participation from M Ventures.As part of the collaboration, PictorLabs and Labcorp will leverage their combined expertise to accelerate the development and adoption of PictorLabs' cutting-edge virtual staining technology. Labcorp's extensive operational capabilities, clinical data, and market reach will enable PictorLabs to refine its AI models and validate its solutions across diverse clinical and research scenarios.“Labcorp's investment and collaboration represent a tremendous opportunity to validate and deploy our AI-powered virtual staining technology on a large scale,” said Yair Rivenson, CEO of PictorLabs.“By partnering with an industry leader like Labcorp, we can accelerate product development, enhance our models with real-world data, and deliver transformative solutions for histopathology labs worldwide.”“Labcorp is excited to collaborate with PictorLabs to advance innovations that improve the efficiency and accuracy of histopathology,” said Megann Vaughn, Vice President of Labcorp's Venture Fund and Strategic Alliances.“PictorLabs' technology has the potential to transform how we diagnose diseases and to streamline laboratory workflows, enabling us to better serve patients and healthcare providers.”This strategic investment and collaboration marks a significant milestone in the adoption of AI-powered histopathology solutions. By combining Labcorp's scale and operational expertise with PictorLabs' groundbreaking virtual staining technology, the collaboration will drive faster results, better insights, and improved patient care across research, pharma, and clinical applications.About PictorLabsPictorLabs is a software company that is transforming the practice of histopathology with AI-powered virtual staining. Based in Los Angeles and spun off from the UCLA Colleges of Engineering and Medicine, PictorLabs is a venture-backed startup leading the digital transformation of histological staining. By delivering digitally stained slides in minutes, PictorLabs enables faster results with better insights for research, pharma, and clinical applications, ultimately improving patient outcomes. For more information, visit .About LabcorpLabcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for 84% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2023 by the FDA, and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at .Media Contacts:Labcorp...

