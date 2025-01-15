EXPLORE ST. LOUIS SELECTS BRAD DEAN AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

and Leader Tapped for Role After National Search

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Commissioners of Explore St. Louis announced the appointment of Brad Dean as its new president and CEO, effective February 17, 2025. Dean brings over two decades of leadership in the tourism and destination marketing industry, including his most recent role as CEO of Discover Puerto Rico and his 20-year tenure as president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Under Dean's leadership, Puerto Rico saw significant growth in tourism, economic impact, and destination recognition. During his time as CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, Dean led efforts to boost the island's tourism industry following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, positioning it as an appealing and vibrant destination. At the Myrtle Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Dean successfully increased visitation, significantly expanded tourism infrastructure, and established Myrtle Beach as one of the top coastal destinations in the United States. Dean is a graduate of the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance. His expertise in strategic planning, destination branding, and stakeholder collaboration will be instrumental in advancing Explore St Louis's mission to enhance St Louis as a premier destination.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brad to Explore St. Louis," said Chairman of the Commission, Steve O'Loughlin. "Brad's impressive track record of success in destination marketing and his deep understanding of the tourism and convention industry make him the ideal leader to take Explore St. Louis to the next level. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to promote our city, attract new visitors, and drive economic growth."

Explore St. Louis engaged Searchwide Global, recognized as the industry's top executive search firm. Mike Gamble, Chairman, CEO, and co-founder of Searchwide Global, added, "Brad Dean is a highly respected leader in destination marketing with a proven record of driving growth and innovation. His expertise positions him well to advance Explore St. Louis' mission and future goals."

In his new role, Dean will lead the organization's efforts to attract visitors from around the world, including conventions, concerts, and events to leverage America's Center and The Dome. Dean added, "I am deeply honored to join Explore St. Louis and eager to embark on this next chapter. St. Louis is a community defined by its rich history, vibrant culture, and remarkable people. I am energized by the momentum building and inspired by limitless opportunities to elevate St. Louis as a premier destination for visitors while strengthening the sense of community that makes this region so special. Together, we celebrate what sets St. Louis apart, cultivate strategic partnerships to realize our shared vision, and ensure the visitor economy serves as a catalyst for economic growth and quality of life. The future of St. Louis is full of promise, and I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey."

About Explore St. Louis

Funded by hotel tax paid by visitors, the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission (DBA Explore St. Louis) is the driving force behind St. Louis' $5.9 billion convention and tourism industry. Explore St. Louis is proud to serve as the official destination marketing organization of St. Louis City and County, and operator of the America's Center Convention Complex and The Dome.

