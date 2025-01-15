FDA Proposes Front-Of-Package Nutrition Label To Tackle Chronic Disease Crisis

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken a major step in addressing the nation's chronic crisis by proposing a new front-of-package (FOP) nutrition label for most packaged foods. The move is part of a broader effort to combat rising rates of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Easily accessible information for consumers

The proposed“Nutrition Info box” will display simple, easy-to-read information about three key nutrients-saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars. These nutrients have been directly linked to chronic diseases when consumed in excess. The label will categorise the levels of these nutrients as“Low,”“Med,” or“High,” providing consumers with an at-a-glance understanding of how a product fits into a healthy diet.

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D., emphasized the urgency of providing this information to consumers:“The science on saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars is clear. Nearly everyone knows or cares for someone with a chronic disease that is due, in part, to the food we eat. It is time we make it easier for consumers to glance, grab and go.”

Scientific research and consumer testing

The proposed label has been developed based on extensive research, including a review of scientific literature, consumer focus groups, and an experimental study involving nearly 10,000 US adults. This study tested three different FOP labeling schemes to assess which one most effectively helped consumers evaluate the healthfulness of products. The results indicated that a black-and-white design with the percent Daily Value performed best in guiding consumers to healthier food choices.

“This research was critical in ensuring that the proposed label would help consumers make quicker and more accurate assessments,” said Dr. Califf.

Impact on manufacturers and food reformulation

The FDA also anticipates that the proposed FOP label could lead to changes in the food industry. By making nutrition information more visible, manufacturers may be encouraged to reformulate their products to meet healthier standards. Jim Jones, FDA's Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods, stated,“Food should be a vehicle for wellness, not a contributor of chronic disease...Together, we hope the FDA's efforts will start stemming the tide of the chronic disease crisis in our country.”