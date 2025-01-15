Tiktok Prepares To Cease Operations In The United States
Date
1/15/2025 10:08:26 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The management of the TikTok social Network is preparing to halt
the operation of its mobile application in the United States on
January 19, Azernews reports.
This information was reported by the information portal, citing
its sources. According to the report, the suspension of the app's
operations can only be prevented if the Supreme Court
intervenes.
It's important to note that under a law passed in 2024, the
Chinese company ByteDance was required to either sell the social
network or cease its operations in the United States by January
19.
In late December, US President-elect Donald Trump called on
judges to suspend the provisions of the law regarding social
networks. He stated that he has a "warm" view of the platform due
to its role in mobilizing young voters who contributed to his
victory in the November 2024 presidential elections. In contrast,
back in 2020, it was Donald Trump who made the first attempt to
force ByteDance to sell TikTok in the United States, citing
national security concerns.
Interestingly, TikTok's fate in the US has become a key issue in
the ongoing debate about Chinese technology companies and data
privacy. While some argue that TikTok poses a risk to national
security, others emphasize its role as a major platform for
political engagement and entertainment, especially among younger
generations. The growing influence of TikTok in US politics,
entertainment, and culture may be one of the factors keeping it in
the spotlight.
