ABP LIVE Presents ‘Dharma Pravah’ to Celebrate the Timeless Spirit of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 15, 2025: ABP LIVE, India’s leading digital news platform, is set to present Dharma Pravah, a special programme that aims to immerse viewers in the spiritual essence of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Streaming LIVE on January 14, 2025, from 6 PM onwards on , Dharma Pravah will showcase the profound teachings of revered spiritual leaders and offer an insightful perspective on the ancient rituals and philosophies that define the Kumbh Mela.

The event will delve into the ancient rituals that have been passed down through generations, showcasing the sacredness of the Mela and its cultural resonance in the contemporary world. ABP LIVE Dharma Pravah will serve as a platform for spiritual leaders to discuss key aspects of meditation, vedanta, devotion and faith, while also emphasising the importance of preserving India’s spiritual heritage for future generations.

The program features an esteemed line-up of spiritual leaders, including Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj; Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji; Mahamandleshwar Himangi Sakhi Ji; Chinmayanand Bapuji Maharaj; Swami Divyanand Puri Ji Maharaj; Sanak Sanatan Prabhu; Swami Premanand Maharaj Niranjani Akhada Ji; Swami Shaileshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, each offering their unique wisdom and insights on spirituality, faith and heritage. Swati Mishra, a renowned devotional singer, will grace the occasion with her divine bhajans, stirring the soul with devotional songs.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 holds unparalleled significance, not only as a sacred gathering for millions of devotees but also due to the rare celestial alignment that graces this year’s Mela, which occurs once every 144 years.

In recognising the importance of this once-in-a-lifetime event, ABP LIVE remains committed to bringing forth content that not only educates but also inspires audiences to connect with their spiritual roots. The program showcases ABP LIVE’s dedication to providing insightful, thought-provoking content that resonates with viewers across India and beyond, highlighting the richness of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.





