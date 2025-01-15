BGauss Raises INR 161 Crore from Bharat Value Fund

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 15, 2025 – BGauss, a lifestyle enhancing mobility solution, belonging to the promoters of RR Global, today announced it has raised INR 161 crore in a new funding round, comprising a mix of primary and secondary capital. The sole investor in this round is Bharat Value Fund (BVF), a prominent mid-market growth investment house. With this infusion of capital, BGauss aims to accelerate its growth strategy, expand its footprint in India and abroad, and bolster its in-house research and development for upcoming product launches. BGauss plans to deploy the newly raised funds into capex, marketing, and broader expansion efforts, including the launch of two new electric two-wheeler products in the current year. The company is also ramping up its goal to rank among the top five players in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) segment. To support this ambition, BGauss will focus on increasing its dealership network from 120 to 500, while simultaneously aiming for 1,000+ touchpoints across the country. In parallel, the manufacturing capacity stands at 100,000 units per year, which the company intends to scale further as demand grows.



This latest partnership highlights BVF’s confidence in the rapidly evolving EV market and BGauss’s potential to become a market leader. The infusion marks BVF’s seventh overall investment and fourth in the consumer space within the last three months. Recent BVF investments include BumTum (Millennium Babycare Limited) in personal hygiene, Haldiram Bhujiawala Ltd. in snacks and savoury, and Aniket Metals Pvt. Ltd. in consumer durables. Ms. Madhu Lunawat, CIO, Bharat Value Fund,said, “We are excited to partner with BGauss, spearheaded by the visionary and dynamic leader, Hemant Kabra.



This investment reaffirms our commitment to empowering environmentally conscious businesses that drive positive change. As early advocates of sustainable mobility, we've been actively tracking and supporting eco-friendly initiatives since pre[1]pandemic times. With this transaction, both teams shall work together towards creating a greener tomorrow.” Mr. Hemant Kabra, Founder and Managing Director, BGauss, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bharat Value Fund as a strategic partner in our growth journey. Their proven track record in nurturing profitable, growth-stage companies aligns perfectly with our ambition. This funding will accelerate our mission to be among the top five EV two-wheeler players and bring cutting-edge, reliable electric scooters to the market.



We look forward to expanding our dealer network, boosting manufacturing capacity, and delivering two exciting new products fully designed, engineered, and made for India.” Current investors continue to hold a significant stake in BGauss, reinforcing their faith in the company’s long-term vision. Mr. Darshan Patel, an existing investor and Founder of Vini Cosmetics, added, “Our association with BGauss over the last two and a half years has been an incredible journey. We are excited for the future and wholeheartedly welcome Bharat Value Fund. We believe this new partnership will take BGauss to greater heights, strengthening its position in the EV industry.” Bolstered by a strong in-house tech team, BGauss continues to refine proprietary components, particularly in powertrain and battery technology. With 40,000+ customers to date and a 1.5% market share—ranking in the top seven electric two-wheeler brands in India—the company is primed for further growth.



Looking ahead, BGauss is also making strides in export markets, targeting Europe and SAARC countries as its first international destinations. About BGAUSS BGauss, from the promoters of RR global, is pioneering a revolution in electric mobility in India. BGauss is committed to reducing emissions and creating a cleaner future with zero-emission electric vehicles. The products integrate cutting-edge technology for a safe, connected, and convenient riding experience. BGauss offers a hassle-free ownership experience with a wide dealership network and a focus on customer satisfaction.



About Bharat Value Fund (BVF) Bharat Value Fund (BVF) is the second Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) launched by India Inflection Opportunity Trust (IIOT) in August, 2024. With a targeted corpus of INR 2000 crores, including a base amount of INR 1000 crores and an additional green shoe option of INR 1000 crores, BVF primarily focuses on pre-IPO investment opportunities in Indian growth-stage enterprises. The fund targets companies that promote the "Made in India" ethos, substituting imports, fostering exports, and supporting India's vast rural consumption.

BVF exemplifies its strategic vision of fostering Indian enterprise growth, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional returns to investors.







