ZINFI Releases New Complimentary Guidebook On The Top 105 Partner Management Metrics That Matter

Guidebook outlines a carefully structured, data-driven approach to partner management organized around ZINFI's 7-step Unified Partner Management framework

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, today announced that its new guidebook, 105 Partner Management Metrics That Matter: Best Practices Guide, is now available as a complimentary downloadable eBook. The latest in ZINFI's extensive series of free guidebooks on partner management, the booklet offers a comprehensive view of the most essential metrics in partner management, and organizes them around a seven-step Unified Partner Management framework. The result is a uniquely and rigorously structured approach to the entire partner management lifecycle. Organizations can use this framework to monitor, analyze and improve key performance indicators like onboarding efficiency, marketing engagement, sales performance, and incentives utilization.

105 Partner Management Metrics That Matter: Best Practices Guide

begins with an overview of Unified Partner Management framework, which consists of seven sequential steps: strategize, onboard, enable, market, sell, incentivize and accelerate. Then, for each of these stages the booklet identifies detailed metrics for success, discussing each metric in terms of how it is measured, the formula it is derived from and best practices for improvement. The guidebook also includes a chapter on the top 10 partner management metrics every organization must prioritize to identify high-impact initiatives, address potential gaps, and make informed adjustments to enhance partner satisfaction and ensure program success.

"Quality metrics are the lifeblood of successful partner management over time," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "The 105 measures we identify and explain in detail in this guidebook provide a complete picture of essential indicators that will give organizations the data-driven insights they need to refine their partner management strategies, measure ROI, and maximize the value of their partner program. With a well-managed, metrics-driven partner program, organizations can quickly and decisively strengthen partnerships, amplify reach and maximize their impact in a competitive marketplace."

ZINFI's 105 Partner Management Metrics That Matter: Best Practices Guide can be downloaded here:

ZINFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Winter 2025 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software . G2 scores are based on the responses of genuine, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of

Unified Partner Management

(UPM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle. ZINFI provides six core SaaS solution sets: "Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize and Accelerate" with tools and applications that span management of partner relationships, marketing, and incentives with additional tools for affiliate management. These solutions enable channel organizations to integrate all partner ecosystem management activities. In 26 countries, these core UPM SaaS solutions are also locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

