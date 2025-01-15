OTC Markets Group Announces The 2025 OTCQX Best 50

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2025 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2024 calendar year.

“We congratulate this year's OTCQX Best 50 companies on achieving a high level of performance during another challenging year for markets,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.“This year's group includes companies from all over the world, representing a diverse set of industries and specialties that clearly show the value of global cross-border trading.”

2025 OTCQX Best 50 Results and Highlights

The 2025 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded a total $5.85 billion dollar volume. The companies delivered to investors a median total return of 74% in 2024. The median market cap for the companies ranked in this year's list was over $173 million, and among them were 7 companies with a market cap greater than $1 billion.

This year's top performing company is BTQ Technologies Corp. (OTCQX: BTQQF ), a Vancouver-based technology company developing new solutions for hardware and software in the field of post-quantum cryptography. BTQ Technologies cross-trades on CBOE Canada under the ticker“BTQ.”

Canadian and U.S. companies comprised a high concentration of the 2025 OTCQX Best 50 at 27 and 11 companies respectively. The list also includes companies traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Australian Securities Exchange, and London Stock Exchange. The range of industries represented this year signifies OTCQX's growth in specialized areas like technology along with the continued growth as a market for global companies.

Eight banks were included among this year's OTCQX Best 50 list:



GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: GBFH )

PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PBNC )

First Berlin Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FTFI )

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM )

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO )

Foresight Financial Group Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH )

AMERICAN RIVIERA BANCORP (OTCQX: ARBV ) Commencement Bancorp Inc (OTCQX: CBWA )

Six digital asset companies and products also made an appearance on the OTCQX Best 50 list, four of which are from Grayscale Investments:



Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCQX: GDLC )

Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (OTCQX: BITW )

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: OBTC )

Grayscale Horizen Trust (ZEN) (OTCQX: HZEN )

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) (OTCQX: BCHG ) Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC) (OTCQX: ZCSH )

The 2025 OTCQX Best 50 Companies: