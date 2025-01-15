Armenian PM Claims Constructive Approach In Relations With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia has proposed constructive solutions to all issues concerning its relations with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated on social media, Azernews reports via Armenian media.

"The balanced and balanced foreign policy pursued by Armenia is reaching its initial limit," Pashinyan wrote.

Discussing relations with neighboring states, the prime minister highlighted progress in several areas.“A visible basis of mutual understanding has been formed with Türkiye,” he stated.

On Armenia's relations with Russia, Pashinyan described them as "more practical," adding, "Armenia aims to develop them on the basis of mutually beneficial cooperation and sovereignty."

He also underscored the strong ties with Iran, noting, “Cooperation with Iran is based on natural interests. This is the most reliable basis for interaction and a guarantee of stability of relations.”

Furthermore, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of relations with Georgia, describing them as being within the "orbit of strategic partnership."

The Armenian prime minister's comments come amid ongoing tensions in the region and efforts to address key diplomatic and security challenges.