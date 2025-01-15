Armenian PM Claims Constructive Approach In Relations With Azerbaijan
1/15/2025 7:06:49 AM
Akbar Novruz
Armenia has proposed constructive solutions to all issues
concerning its relations with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan stated on social media, Azernews
reports via Armenian media.
"The balanced and balanced foreign policy pursued by Armenia is
reaching its initial limit," Pashinyan wrote.
Discussing relations with neighboring states, the prime minister
highlighted progress in several areas.“A visible basis of mutual
understanding has been formed with Türkiye,” he stated.
On Armenia's relations with Russia, Pashinyan described them as
"more practical," adding, "Armenia aims to develop them on the
basis of mutually beneficial cooperation and sovereignty."
He also underscored the strong ties with Iran, noting,
“Cooperation with Iran is based on natural interests. This is the
most reliable basis for interaction and a guarantee of stability of
relations.”
Furthermore, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of relations
with Georgia, describing them as being within the "orbit of
strategic partnership."
The Armenian prime minister's comments come amid ongoing
tensions in the region and efforts to address key diplomatic and
security challenges.
