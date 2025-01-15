DPS MIS Inaugurates Space And Robotics Lab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: DPS Modern Indian School has inaugurated its first ever state-of-the-art Space and Robotics Lab.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, Abdurahman Saleh Khamis from Qatar Scientific Club, President of DPS Modern Indian School Yasir Nainar, Vice-President George Thomas and members of the Management Committee.

Director of DPS Modern Indian School Gopi Vardhan, highlighted the lab's advanced features, including robots, satellites, rovers, and rockets, emphasising its role in fostering innovation.

Students Sushrut Dwivedi (VII-H), Ahan Anand Pushkar (VII-F), and Dhruv Mathummal Panambail (VII-H) presented their project“Mobility Master,” which has secured third place in the National Olympiad for Creativity in Mathematics, Science, and Engineering (NIO) 2023-2024.

The students also showcased exhibits on robotics and their achievements in the Katara Space and Science Program. A standout moment of the event was when a Grade III student, Aizzah Siddiqah, explained a solar system model, reflecting the scientific curiosity nurtured at the school.

The inauguration of this pioneering lab accentuated the school's commitment to STEM education, offering students an unparalleled opportunity to engage with technology and space exploration. The event left attendees inspired and excited about the limitless possibilities that lie ahead for the students of DPS Modern Indian School.