US implements steep tariff on Chinese goods starting Wednesday
(MENAFN) The White House announced on Tuesday that the United States will impose a significant 104% tariff on imports from China, effective Wednesday. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt informed reporters, "There will be 104% tariffs going into effect on China tonight at midnight."
This decision aligns with President Donald Trump's assertion that China "has to make a deal" with the United States, as noted by Leavitt. She remarked that "it was a mistake for China to retaliate."
While maintaining a firm position, Leavitt suggested that President Trump would be "incredibly gracious" if China initiates negotiations. “But he's going to do what's best for the American people. ... The Chinese want to make a deal. They just don't know how to do it," she explained.
The White House also pointed out the growing global interest in trade discussions, with Leavitt mentioning that "nearly 70 countries have already reached out to Trump to begin negotiations on tariffs following his announcement last week." This announcement included a 10% minimum tariff on all imports and increased reciprocal tariffs on key trading partners, such as China and the European Union.
When questioned about the possibility of President Trump postponing certain tariffs, Leavitt stated that the president has made it clear he is not contemplating any extension or delay, and anticipates that the tariffs will be implemented as scheduled.
"He directed them to have tailor-made trade deals with each and every country that calls up this administration to strike a deal," she added.
She stated, "As the president said, the reciprocal tariffs, which will continue to go in effect as these deals are negotiated and ongoing, will generate trillions of dollars in revenue to the United States."
