Nadda Launches Patient Referral Portal For AIIMS; Pilot To Connect AIIMS Delhi And Bilaspur

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda has launched a patient referral portal that will enable seamless and secure healthcare within the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) network nationwide.

The Inter-AIIMS Referral portal is expected to revolutionise healthcare management as well as patient referral systems across India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the project will initially connect AIIMS New Delhi and AIIMS Bilaspur.

“This pilot phase will serve as a critical testing ground to refine operational protocols and address practical challenges, laying the foundation for an integrated, nationwide system,” the Ministry said.

The portal will also introduce technological solutions within the AIIMS network.

The cutting-edge technologies, include facial recognition systems and automated workflows, that will ensure seamless, secure, and transparent referral processes, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"By harnessing the power of technology, we can transform the medical sector and enhance the lives of millions," said Nadda

He emphasised that all the AIIMS should come together as a community and share good practices and learn from each other.

The“highest standards of quality in processes and outcomes should be ensured through appropriate accreditation/certification and Information Technology should be effectively used for improved governance and patient convenience,” the Health Minister said.

The portal will significantly reduce waiting times, minimise manual errors, and also create a more patient-centric healthcare experience.

Nadda also emphasised that while maintaining uniformity in principles, flexibility in operation is essential to bring out the best in each institute.

He launched the portal at the eighth Central Institute Body meeting of AIIMS, where various agenda items relating to developing AIIMS as an Institutes of Excellence in teaching-learning, clinical care, and research were discussed in detail.

“Out of 22 AIIMS approved, 18 AIIMS are operational and these institutes are providing state of the art, affordable tertiary care health services to the people in underserved and remote areas of the country,” Nadda said.