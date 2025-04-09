FULRO: A War Of Their Own In Cambodia

MENAFN - Asia Times) In late August 1992, Reuters Phnom Penh Bureau Chief Mark Dodd came across a bizarre bit of information.

According to a UNTAC Aussie Signals officer, there was a small army in the remote jungles of northeastern Cambodia, and they had approached the UN asking for weapons to fight the Vietnamese.

UNTAC's mandate included the provision to disarm all foreign forces in Cambodia, so who the heck were these guys? It turns out they were remnants of a Montagnard movement started in the 1950s called FULRO, a French acronym that in English means: the United Front for the Liberation of Oppressed Races.

FULRO's original goal was to create an independent homeland for ethnic minorities, including the Jarai, Rhade, Behnar, Mnong, and sometimes even the Chams. Back in 1964 and 1965, FULRO organized two mini-rebellions in the highlands against the South Vietnamese, which quickly fizzled out.

Ten thousand FULRO members fled Vietnam's Central Highlands to Cambodia in 1975 when North Vietnam defeated the South. Seventeen years later, only a few hundred were left alive.

Dodd scooped the Phnom Penh press corps with a story that hit the wires on September 1, 1992, a bit of news that probably started bells ringing in Washington, DC, as the Montagnards had worked closely and fought bravely with American Special Forces during the war in Vietnam.

There were – and still are – many, especially veterans, who felt“the Yards” were cruelly abandoned to an uncertain fate when the US pulled out.