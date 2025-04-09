From Vocal For Local To Water Conservation: PM Modi Calls For 'Nav Sankalp' To Shape Better Future

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at the Navkar Mahamantra Diwas inauguration addressed a global gathering and unveiled a set of nine resolutions, "Nav Sankalps", aimed at building a more sustainable, healthy, and prosperous future for the nation.

Drawing on the deep spiritual and moral teachings of Jainism, PM Modi urged the new generation to adopt these principles in their daily lives, promising that they would bring energy, direction, and peace to society.

PM Modi underscored the importance of collective responsibility in shaping a better tomorrow. He said, "For the new generation, this is not just a mantra but a direction. Today, as we chant the Navkar Mantra, let us take a pledge to act on these nine resolutions for the betterment of our society, our environment, and our nation."

The first of the resolutions focused on the conservation of water, a resource that PM Modi emphasised had become a pressing issue. He reflected on a prophecy made by Buddhi Sagar Maharaj Ji, who predicted over a century ago that water would one day be sold at Kirana (grocery) stores. With this in mind, he urged citizens to understand the importance of every drop and commit to water conservation.

"Save water, for every drop counts. Today, we must recognise the value of every drop, ensuring that future generations have access to this essential resource," said PM Modi.

The second resolution was "Ek ped Maa ke Naam," dedicated to environmental conservation through afforestation.

"In the past few months alone, we have planted more than 100 crore trees across the country. Let us continue this effort and plant trees in the name of our mothers, for nature sustains us all," he remarked.

The third resolution focused on cleanliness and hygiene as part of the ongoing Swachh Bharat Mission. PM Modi encouraged every citizen to contribute to keeping their surroundings clean and emphasised that true freedom lies in living a life free from violence, with each street being a symbol of cleanliness.

The fourth resolution called for a "Vocal for Local" approach. Encouraging people, particularly the youth, to recognise the extent to which they depend on foreign-manufactured goods, PM Modi urged them to reduce their reliance on foreign products and choose items that reflect India's heritage and craftsmanship.

He said, "In your daily lives, make a list of foreign-manufactured goods you use. You will be surprised by how much we depend on them. Take a pledge to reduce each day. Let us support products that carry the fragrance of India's soil."

The fifth Sankalp, "Desh Darshan", emphasised the importance of travelling within India, encouraging people to explore their own country before venturing abroad. "India is full of mesmerising places. Travel India, witness its beauty, its history, and its diverse culture before you see the world," PM Modi urged.

The sixth resolution is "natural farming" focused on sustainable agriculture through natural farming, with PM Modi drawing on Jain teachings that advocate for harm-free living. He urged farmers to move away from chemical fertilizers and embrace natural farming practices to protect the environment.

"As Jain scriptures say, no living being should harm another. Let us free our mother earth from the burden of chemical fertilizers and adopt natural farming practices," PM Modi advised.

In the seventh Sankalp, PM Modi called for healthier lifestyles, particularly by incorporating millet into the diet and reducing oil consumption. "To fight obesity, we need to make millet a part of our daily meals and reduce oil intake by 10 per cent," he said, stressing the importance of healthy eating habits.

In the eighth resolution, PM Modi encouraged citizens to embrace yoga and sports in their daily lives, whether at home, in the office, or in the park. "Make yoga and sports an integral part of your lifestyle. It is not just for fitness but for mental well-being and peace," PM Modi emphasised.

The ninth Sankalp focused on helping the poor and supporting those in need. "True service lies in holding hands and filling someone's empty stomach," PM Modi remarked, calling on citizens to contribute to society by helping the less fortunate.

"These Nav Sankalps will provide new energy, new direction, and peace in our society. I guarantee that if we follow these resolutions, our future generations will lead a life of prosperity and harmony," said PM Modi.

The event, a global initiative, saw participation from people across more than 108 countries, aimed at promoting peace and universal harmony. The occasion focused on the collective recitation of the revered Navkar Mahamantra, a central tenet of Jainism.

The Prime Minister praised the timelessness and universal nature of the Navkar Mantra: "Navkar Mantra is truly a mantra of human focus, spiritual practice, and inner purification. It carries a global perspective. Like other eternal traditions of India, Shruti, Smriti, and customs, this timeless mantra was passed down orally for centuries, later inscribed on stone, and eventually preserved through natural manuscripts."

On the cultural and philosophical significance of the number 'nine' in Jainism, PM Modi said, "We know that life is composed of nine fundamental elements, and these nine elements lead life toward completeness. That's why the concept of 'Nav' (nine) holds special significance in our culture. In Jainism, we have the Navkar Mantra, Nav Tattva (nine principles), Nav Punya (nine virtues), and in other traditions."

The Prime Minister also noted the profound influence of Jainism on India's identity: "Jainism has played an invaluable role in shaping India's identity. We are committed to preserving and honouring this legacy."

He also emphasized the importance of preserving Jainism's intellectual contributions:

"Literature of Jainism is the backbone of India's intellectual richness. It is our duty to preserve this knowledge. That's why we have given official language status to Prakrit and Pali. This will now make it possible to conduct deeper research on Jain literature."

PM Modi shared his personal insights into the relevance of Jainism in addressing global challenges: "The more I have learned and understood about Jainism, the more I realise how deeply scientific it is and equally compassionate. The challenges the world is facing today, whether it's war, terrorism, or environmental crises, find solutions rooted in the core principles of Jainism," said the Prime Minister.