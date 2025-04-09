Adam Bandt Says The Greens Can Deliver 'Real Change' But The Party Should Choose Its Battles More Wisely

MENAFN - The Conversation) Federal Greens leader Adam Bandt says the federal election offers“an opportunity for real change”, saying his party would use the balance of power in the next parliament to help deliver serious policy reforms.

In a speech to the National Press Club on Wednesday, Bandt outlined the party's election priorities and said the poll represents:

The Greens broke new ground at the last federal election, snatching three new lower house seats and winning the balance of power in the Senate . The gains suggested the Greens were moving beyond their roots as a party of protest, and becoming a true policy force.

But the Greens broadly failed to make the most of its greater political presence this term. In the next parliament, it should focus on building political capital and picking its battles more wisely.

The Greens won a total of four lower house seats at the 2022 federal election, and gained the balance of power in the Senate. Darren England/AAP

Meagre parliamentary success this term

As a traditional party of protest, the Greens have historically tended to stick firmly to the party's policy agenda rather than make major concessions to the government of the day.

However, as the new Labor government focused on delivering its mostly modest reform agenda this term, the Greens party was forced to negotiate on its demands, much as the Teals have done.

The Greens helped Labor pass its signature climate change policy, the safeguard mechanism , which seeks to limit emissions from Australia's most polluting companies. In return, Labor agreed to the Greens' call for a hard cap on emissions under the scheme. But it refused to bow to Greens demands for a ban on new gas and coal projects, and limiting the use of carbon credits.

The Greens were then tested by Labor's housing agenda – specifically, two schemes to make buying or renting a home more affordable.

The Greens' initially teamed up with the Coalition to block the laws, arguing they would drive up housing prices and give tax breaks to property developers. The party's opposition was at odds with public opinion, including most Greens voters .

The party eventually waved the housing bills through in November last year without winning any concessions from Labor, and after burning much political capital.

The Greens eventually waved Labor's housing bills through. Dean Lewins/AAP

The chastened Greens helped pass a flurry of other legislation late in 2024, including Reserve Bank governance reforms and a supermarket code of conduct. In return, Labor offered Greens fairly piecemeal concessions, including more money for social housing electrification and a ban on fossil fuel subsidies under the Future Made in Australia scheme.

The Greens also offered to help salvage Labor's troubled proposal to reform Australia's environmental protection laws. It shelved its calls for a“climate trigger” – which would force regulators to consider the potential climate damage of a proposal before it was approved. Instead, the Greens insisted only on stronger protections for native forests.

However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese intervened at the eleventh hour to scuttle the deal.

All this suggests the Greens party is yet to strike the right balance between pursuing its own policy agenda and supporting Labor to the extent that a healthy working relationship is achieved. So far, it has gained only meagre concessions, and its policy grandstanding has not worked.

Flare-ups outside parliament

Scoring political points outside parliament can be easier for the Greens than influencing policy within it.

Environmental conflict has always fuelled the Greens' vote, and the party continues to campaign on issues such as protecting Tasmania's native forests , opposing salmon farming and calling for a ban on new coal and gas projects .

But outside parliament this term, the Greens have faced controversies that may hurt them at the ballot box.

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe quit the party over its support for the Voice referendum, and Bandt copped criticism for allegedly failing to confront bullying claims against West Australian Greens senator Dorinda Cox.

The Gaza conflict triggered significant ruptures between the Greens and the pro-Israel movement . There were also reports that a new Muslim political movement may siphon votes from the Greens and hurt them electorally.

There is no ready formula, then, for the Greens to shore up – let alone expand – its vote outside parliament.

Senator Lidia Thorpe quit the Greens over its referendum stance. Mick Tsikas/AAP

What's next for the Greens?

The Guardian's polls tracker suggests the Greens' primary vote has increased since the 2022 election, from 12.3% to 14%.

However, the party faces several tough political contests to retain or extend the gains it won in 2022. And its disappointing results at recent elections in Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory suggest the party has its work cut out.

As ABC election analyst Antony Green has noted , Labor holds three seats with margins below 5% where the Greens have a chance. However, the Greens also hold seats on slim margins that Labor or another candidate could win.

The Greens' lower-house gains at the last election came in the inner-Brisbane seats of Ryan, Brisbane and Griffith. The Greens will have to fight hard to retain all three next month.

The most recent polls suggest Labor will be returned by a narrow margin at the May 3 election – probably helped along by the return of United States' President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday Bandt said the Greens“are within reach of winning seats right across the country and, in the minority government, we can make things happen”.

However, seven new Independents won lower house seats at the last election. Should that trend continue, and if Labor does need to form a minority government, the Greens may find themselves fighting for the balance of power on a crowded crossbench .

Should the Teals and other independent candidates perform well at the polls, the Greens will face competition on the crossbench. Mick Tsikas/AAP

Picking fights or delivering policy?

If the Greens party wants to be seen as a serious political force, it must decide if its traditional political approach – hard-nosed policy opposition and picking political fights – is still the best strategy.

Bandt's mentor, former Greens leader Christine Milne, got results from minority pacts with both sides of politics. She believed the Greens' role was to build political capital and then, when an opportunity such as minority government arose, to spend that capital on achieving significant policy outcomes.

On Wednesday, Bandt indicated a willingness to work towards meaningful policy outcomes in the next parliament. He claimed the Greens were willing to compromise in the event of minority government, saying: