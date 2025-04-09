403
Meta implements stricter safeguards for users under 16
(MENAFN) Technology leader Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced on Tuesday that it will enforce tighter regulations for users under 16, mandating parental consent for access to the livestream feature.
In its announcement, Meta outlined enhancements to the Teen Accounts feature on Instagram, which will also prevent users younger than 16 from turning off the "automatic blurring" option in private messages. Additionally, the company revealed plans to extend the Teen Accounts feature to Facebook and Messenger.
These new initiatives will be piloted in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia over the next few months.
The Teen Accounts feature was first introduced by Instagram in September of the previous year, aimed at reducing platform usage among minors and enhancing safety measures.
This decision by Meta comes in response to increasing global scrutiny and calls for restrictions on social media use among younger individuals, fueled by growing research that underscores the potential risks of social media on the well-being of young people.
