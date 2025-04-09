Makers Of Ram Charan’S ‘Peddi’ Promise Audiences That They Will Deliver A Great Film

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 9 (IANS) Overwhelmed by the phenomenal response to the First Shot Glimpse of actor Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Peddi', the film's makers on Wednesday released a statement in which they promised audiences that they were“determined to deliver a great film”.

Vriddhi Cinemas, the production house which is producing the film on a huge budget, took to X to share its statement.

In his statement, Venkata Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas said,”Words fall short to express this overwhelming feeling. Thank you for the wonderful response all of you have given for our #PeddiFirstShot Glimpse.

“Receiving this kind of response for our first film is heartening to see and only puts more responsibility as we move forward.

“Thank you to our dearest Global Star Ram Charan garu, our director Buchi Babu garu, music director A R Rahman garu, the amazing Janhvi Kapoor garu, cinematographer Rathnavelu garu, production designer Avinash Kolla garu, editor Navin Nooli garu, and the entire team for all their efforts.”

It is then that the production house made a promise to audiences.“We are determined to bring a great film that you will enjoy. Take it as our promise, on 27th March, 2026 cinema will witness an epic drama come to life on the big screens. Thank you, once again, for the amazing response for the glimpse. My heartfelt gratitude to the media of all languages for the support. There are much bigger things to come.”

It may be recalled that the makers of 'Peddi', which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, had recently released a First Shot Glimpse video of the film.

The clip begins with an electrifying atmosphere as a massive crowd erupts in cheers for "Peddi". Ram Charan makes a stunning, power-packed entrance, effortlessly carrying a bat slung over his shoulder while smoking a cigar-exuding an unmatched aura of confidence as he strides onto the cricket ground.

The sequence unfolds with Peddi's dynamic actions -- running, jumping through vast paddy fields, and finally stepping onto the cricket field. His powerful move of stepping out of the crease, slamming the handle of the bat onto the ground, and knocking the ball out of the park delivers an adrenaline-charged moment that gives goosebumps and leaves you craving more.

Ram Charan's rugged new look with long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring amplifies the rawness of his character, adding further intensity to his screen presence. His flawless execution of the Vizianagaram dialect, a first in his career, has also added authenticity and depth to his portrayal.

The visuals captured by R. Rathnavelu are enhanced by AR Rahman's powerful tunes.

Apart from Ram Charan, 'Peddi' will also feature Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is being presented by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film features music by the legendary AR Rahman and cinematography by R. Rathnavelu.

The production design is helmed by Avinash Kolla, with editing by National Award-winner Navin Nooli. Meanwhile, V. Y. Praveen Kumar serves as the Executive Producer for the film. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026.