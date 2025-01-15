Saudi's First Pro Boxer Almaayouf Set for Historic Return in Riyadh Season

(MENAFN- Influence ) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 14 January 2025 - In a significant development for Middle Eastern boxing, Saudi Arabia's pioneering lightweight Ziyad "Zizo" Almaayouf (6-0-1, 1 KO) is slated to make his highly anticipated return on February 22 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, securing a coveted spot on what industry insiders are calling the most ambitious boxing card in the sport's history.



The 24-year-old prospect, who blazed a trail as the Kingdom's first professional boxer, continues to reshape the landscape of Middle Eastern boxing. Since his professional debut in 2022, Almaayouf has methodically built his record, competing between 135 and 140 pounds while establishing himself as a legitimate lightweight contender.



The announcement of Almaayouf's inclusion, made by Saudi General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh during a packed London press conference, adds compelling local interest to an already monumental card. "The Last Crescendo" features the highly anticipated light heavyweight unification rematch between WBA champion Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) and IBF/WBC/WBO titleholder Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs).



"This isn't just about my career – it's about proving Saudi Arabia belongs at boxing's highest level," Almaayouf passionately declared during the press conference. "Every time I step through those ropes, I'm carrying the hopes of countless young Saudi athletes who now see professional boxing as a viable path." His determination to inspire the next generation of Saudi boxers is a beacon of hope for the future of Saudi boxing.



Underlining the significance of this partnership, Hall of Fame trainer James "Buddy" McGirt, whose resume includes multiple world champions and being a two-times champion himself, has initiated an intensive eight-week training camp with his Saudi charge. "What we're seeing in the gym is special," McGirt stated. " Ziyad possesses natural attributes that can't be taught – speed, ring IQ, and that killer instinct. We're fine-tuning his power shots, and the progress is remarkable. He's showing world championship potential."



The Saudi lightweight prospect has shown steady improvement in his technical arsenal, particularly in his last outing, where he displayed enhanced punch variety and ring generalship in outpointing Carlos Ramiraz in a fight and performance by the Saudi boxer that widely caught the attention of the sports world.



Furthermore, Almaayouf's rise coincides with Saudi Arabia's emergence as a major player in professional boxing, aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative.



The February 22 event, hosted during the Riyadh Season, represents another milestone in Saudi Arabia's commitment to becoming a global boxing hub. The event's magnitude is amplified by its placement during Riyadh Season, the Kingdom's premier entertainment festival that has already hosted several landmark boxing events. While Almaayouf's opponent remains to be announced, expectations are high for a competitive matchup to further test the Saudi pioneer's championship aspirations.







