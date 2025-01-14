JOHN CALCIO JOINS BOWMO AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- bowmo TM, Inc. (OTC: BOMO), a New York City–based company powered by AI and XR/VR technologies aiming to provide fully customizable SaaS Platforms to multiple industries ( ) (“bowmo,”“the Company”), welcomes John Calcio, native of Boston, MA, as the Company's new Chief Revenue Officer to design bowmo's sales strategies and initiatives and to build revenue streams based on the sales of the bowmo, OWNverse and Digital Sales products and services.John Calcio ( ) is an accomplished sales and business development executive acknowledged as a growth expert for early stage, venture-backed SaaS companies. He is experienced in sales enablement for the telecom, IT, and security spaces, among others. John is recognized for identifying, targeting, and securing key partnerships with global organizations, which have resulted in multiple million dollar deals as well as multi-year projects and partnerships throughout the US and Europe.John brings a unique combination of extensive experience in enterprise and start-up sales and new business development. Bringing John Calcio on board is an integral part of bowmo's strategy to generate new/additional revenue streams from offering the OWNverse/Digital Tails Group products and services, delivering multiple software projects that can be offered immediately to multiple industries in North America. John's next steps will be building bowmo's Sales Department and successfully introducing OWN-HR and other platforms to target verticals markets in the US and Worldwide.John's new hire serves the Company's ultimate goal to start generating new/additional revenue that in-turn is expected to offset high-interest convertible promissory notes used by bowmo's management team to subsidize day-to-day operations and product development.“By combining AI, XR, and deep learning technologies with a vertically integrated business model, bowmo is uniquely positioned to transform how enterprises approach HR technology and beyond. I am thrilled to drive our revenue strategy as we expand our innovative solutions across multiple industries” – said John Calcio upon executing his Employment Agreement with the Company.Michael R. Neece, bowmo's Chief Product Officer, who followed John Calcio's exciting sales career for over 20-years summarized:“Hiring John Calcio to lead sales and business development comes at an ideal time in the company's growth. Bowmo's recent merger with OWNverse and Digital Tails Group expands our offerings of XR- and AI-products and IT services we can sell immediately to multiple industries in North America. John possesses a powerful and rare combination of sales, business and engineering experience at start-up and venture capital backed firms. He is an exceptional addition to the leadership team.”Aleksey Shestakov, the Chairman of Board of Directors of OWNverse/Digital Tails Group added:“We at Bowmo/OWNverse/Digital Tails Group are thrilled to have such a sales/new business professional as John Calcio joining our management team . We believe that John is exclusively qualified to allow our newly merged entity to start focusing on developing new engineering and technology projects utilizing bowmo/ OWNverse/Digital Tails Group expertise and highly qualified IT resources aimed to generate new/additional revenue.”John Calcio holds a MBA degree in Business Administration and Management from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a MSEE degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.About bowmo, Inc.Bowmo Inc., (OTC: BOMO) is a New York City–based AI-powered software and services company that incorporates a novel set of technologies to build a platform that will deliver solutions for multiple industries. Bowmo's flagship product seamlessly integrates AI and extended reality (XR) technologies to revolutionize recruitment and human resource (HR) processes.Building upon our multi-vertical platform, bowmo is poised to introduce a suite of future products catering to the cybersecurity, retail, sports, media/entertainment, and real estate sectors. This expansion underscores bowmo's commitment to diversifying revenue streams and addressing diverse industry needs through advanced technological solutions.bowmo's platform harnesses AI, machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), blockchain, and process orchestration.Additional Information and Where to Find ItAdditional information is available on the Company's website: . In addition, other information related to the Company is available at the SEC's website at , or by directing a request to: bowmo, Inc., 99 Wall Street, Suite 891, New York, NY 10005; or by phone at 212-398-0002.Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, BOMO's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various software programs, changes in future customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond BOMO's control. Except as may be required by law, bowmo, Inc. undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

