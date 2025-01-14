Tricore Renews Contract With Medspeed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "MedSpeed has been an invaluable logistics partner for TriCore," said Eric Carbonneau, Chief Operating Officer, TriCore. "As we provide state-of-the-art laboratory testing services to healthcare professionals and their patients, we rely on MedSpeed to ensure timely and high-quality specimen transport. Their analytics and also help us drive continuous system-wide efficiency improvements and their team's commitment to excellence enables TriCore to maintain the highest standards of service."

"TriCore remains an impressive organization of forward-thinking experts dedicated to using information to improve patients' lives," said Wes Crampton, President, MedSpeed. "This seven-year renewal of our contract demonstrates how-through better logistics-we support their relentless drive to improve processes and eliminate errors for more accurate and timely results, allowing clinicians to better care for patients."

About TriCore

TriCore is an independent, not-for-profit, clinical laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M. TriCore provides over 2,900 full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to healthcare professionals and their patients. TriCore also provides analytics and research services, supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide. For more information, visit .

About MedSpeed

MedSpeed integrates healthcare organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of medical materials: specimens, pharmaceuticals, supplies and more. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies and centralizes services. The company has grown from a Chicago-based startup into a national enterprise with over 100 hub operations across more than 30 states. Its client base includes 29 of the top 100 health systems in the country.

