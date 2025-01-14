Ukraine Not Pressured Into Peace With Russia Ukraine's FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine does not feel any pressure from its partners regarding the urgency of reaching an agreement with Russia to end the war.

This was stated by Ukraine's Foreign Andrii Sybiha at a joint press with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, in Kyiv, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

When asked about potential pressure on Ukraine to quickly reach a peace agreement with Russia, Sybiha emphasized the importance of not manipulating the term "peace."

“We are talking about a comprehensive, sustainable, and lasting peace for Ukraine. This undivided understanding of a just peace is crucial. Therefore, there is no pressure on us. We are working together with our allies to achieve this goal. Furthermore, I will say that, on the contrary, we are exchanging thoughts on how to strengthen Ukraine on the path to achieving just peace,” said Sybiha.

He added that this is "a strategic interest of the transatlantic community," as it is not just about aggression against Ukraine.

“This is an attack on common values, on the way of life that Europeans have grown accustomed to, and we are defending it,” emphasized Ukraine's top diplomat.

As reported by Ukrinform, European allies of Ukraine have expressed limited optimism that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will not pressure Kyiv into premature negotiations with Russia.

On January 9, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would not abandon Ukraine, as doing so would be a mistake.