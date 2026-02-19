Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Immunitybio Announces Partnership To Expand Access To Anktiva Across 30 Countries

Immunitybio Announces Partnership To Expand Access To Anktiva Across 30 Countries


2026-02-19 03:12:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) on Thursday announced a partnership with Accord Healthcare to expand access to Anktiva across 30 countries.

The company also announced the establishment of an Irish subsidiary in Dublin to support its distribution and commercialization strategy across Europe.

ImmunityBio shares were down around 8% in Thursday's opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN19022026007385015968ID1110765397



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search