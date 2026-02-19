Immunitybio Announces Partnership To Expand Access To Anktiva Across 30 Countries

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) on Thursday announced a partnership with Accord Healthcare to expand access to Anktiva across 30 countries.

The company also announced the establishment of an Irish subsidiary in Dublin to support its distribution and commercialization strategy across Europe.

ImmunityBio shares were down around 8% in Thursday's opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

