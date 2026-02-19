403
Rubio Calls Orban Key to US Interests Ahead of Hungarian Vote
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections, describing his leadership as crucial to America’s national interests. Rubio highlighted Orban’s personal rapport with former President Donald Trump, which he said ushered in a “golden era” of bilateral relations.
“I can say to you with confidence that President Trump is deeply committed to your success,” Rubio said during a joint press event in Budapest. “We want this country to do well. It’s in our national interest, especially as long as you’re the prime minister and the leader of this country.”
Rubio added that Washington would be willing to explore support options if Orban faces financial or political challenges that “threaten the stability of your country.”
Orban, Hungary’s longest-serving prime minister and former opposition leader, indicated he is unfazed by potential electoral outcomes. The April 12 vote is expected to be a significant test for his conservative Fidesz party, with the main competition coming from Peter Magyar’s pro-EU Tisza Party. Orban accused the opposition of acting under Brussels’ influence, claiming it employs “censorship, intervention, and manipulation” to weaken his administration.
Earlier this month, Trump praised Orban on social media, calling him a “truly strong and powerful leader” with a record of “phenomenal results” and commending his policies on immigration, economic growth, and cooperation with the US. Trump said he was “proud” to endorse Orban in 2022 and is “honored” to do so again, describing him as a close ally and “true friend.”
Orban first served as prime minister from 1998 to 2002 and returned to office in 2010. Throughout his tenure, he has been a vocal critic of EU policies, especially regarding military support for Kiev, and has opposed Ukraine’s EU membership, warning that Brussels’ approach risks drawing the bloc into a direct conflict with Russia.
