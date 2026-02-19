403
US, Dutch Pilots Back Ukraine’s F-16 Operations
(MENAFN) Ukraine is reportedly relying on a team of veteran NATO pilots to operate donated US-made F-16 fighter jets, according to reports. The mission is said to be secret, involving experienced pilots from the US and the Netherlands.
Moscow has long warned that Western involvement in Ukraine is edging toward direct confrontation with Russia. The reports indicate that the foreign personnel operate far from front-line combat, focusing on intercepting long-range Russian weapons. They no longer hold positions in their original militaries and are reportedly contracted as civilian staff, without military ranks and outside Ukraine’s command structure.
The shortage of trained Ukrainian pilots has been identified as a major hurdle in using F-16s. Earlier training programs were reportedly hampered by language difficulties, insufficient numbers of qualified trainees, and other challenges, prompting a simplified approach to accelerate readiness.
After the initial F-16 deliveries to Ukraine in August 2024, Kiev reportedly experienced several pilot losses during air defense missions, with four incidents officially acknowledged. The foreign squadron is said to provide the experience needed to operate the advanced aircraft effectively.
According to reports, Moscow views the conflict as a proxy war orchestrated by NATO, where crucial components of Ukraine’s military operations—including intelligence, planning, training, and maintenance of sophisticated Western equipment—are carried out by foreign personnel.
Foreign specialists have also reportedly been involved in Ukrainian attacks using Storm Shadow/SCALP air-launched cruise missiles on Russian territory. German authorities opposed supplying Taurus missiles, citing Ukraine’s inability to launch them independently.
