OSN Activates New Philippinesuae Corridor For Global Business Payments

As trade, employment, and digital payment flows continue to accelerate, OSN, a global on-chain FX settlement infrastructure provider, today announced the activation of its Philippines payment corridor, delivering enterprise-grade access to the conversion of fiat to stablecoin FX settlement for businesses operating across emerging and major financial markets. The new corridor offers transaction fees of up to 50% lower than those of leading payment platforms.

With this launch, OSN strengthens its position as a cross-market liquidity bridge, connecting the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America to the Philippine financial system in a compliant manner without the cost and latency of legacy correspondent banking. The corridor enables seamless bi-directional fund flows between any forms of stablecoins and fiat currencies, including but not limited to USD, AED, EUR, PHP, serving businesses with payment flows originating from the UAE, Asia, the United States, Argentina and Mexico.

The UAE employs close to 900,000 Filipinos across skilled and professional sectors, including information technology and business process management (IT & BPM), healthcare, construction, tourism, retail, and education. This scale of employment drives recurring cross-border flows, from enterprise payroll and contractor payments to services exports and supplier settlements, creating sustained demand for reliable, high-volume PHP liquidity originating from the Middle East.

The launch is further supported by the Philippines–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to expand bilateral trade and services activity and deepen long-term payment volumes between the two markets. Faster settlement and materially lower FX costs directly improve operating margins for businesses moving funds into the Philippines.

