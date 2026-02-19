403
EU Faces Ongoing Battle Over Russian Steel Bar
(MENAFN) The European Union is preparing for a contentious debate over a proposed prohibition on imports of Russian steel, as lawmakers explore ways to advance the measure through alternative legislative channels, according to reports.
Negotiations between members of the European Parliament and EU states are set to begin next week to decide whether a full ban on Russian steel should be implemented, forming part of the bloc’s broader sanctions strategy concerning the conflict in Ukraine.
Some member states, including Belgium, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Denmark, are opposing the ban, citing their reliance on Russian semi-finished steel for further processing, as reported by news outlets.
“What began as a sanctions debate has morphed into a high-stakes political fight,” the reports noted.
To circumvent opposition, MEPs have linked the steel ban to a separate legislative measure that renews EU steel safeguards scheduled to expire in June under World Trade Organization rules. These safeguards aim to protect the EU steel sector from global overcapacity. Unlike standard sanctions, which require unanimous agreement, this trade legislation only needs a qualified majority, allowing the European Parliament to potentially bypass vetoes from dissenting countries.
