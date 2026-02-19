Priyanka Chopra On Global Success: 'You Can't Sit On Your Laurels'

There's no denying that "Desi Girl" Priyanka Chopra has had a journey that most actors only dream of. From winning Miss World to ruling Bollywood screens, and then confidently crossing over to Hollywood, PeeCee has built a career that spans continents. But if you ask her whether she ever stops to admire how far she has come, her answer is clear, and very much in character.

In a conversation with ANI, the 'Fashion' actress was asked whether she ever reflects on how much she has achieved on the global stage. Instead of listing her milestones, Priyanka spoke about why she doesn't believe in resting on her "laurels," explaining how dwelling on past achievements can be distracting and even dangerous, as it can "derail" from the work itself.

'You can't sit on your laurels and rest'

"No, you can't sit on your laurels and rest. I have never done that. If you want longevity, if you want to keep moving forward, and if you want a career that lasts, you have to focus on constantly getting better. And I just focus on that. I try not to think about where I have reached. Thinking about that just derails you," PeeCee told ANI.

Enjoying the simple things

Rather than thinking about her achievements, Priyanka said she prefers to ground herself in simple, everyday joys. She shared how she loves spending time with her family, walking her dogs, and doing what she loves most: showing up on set and doing good work.

"I like to enjoy my life. I like to spend time with my family. I like to walk my dogs. I like to go on set and do a good movie. I love to talk to you and promote the movie I'm working on. I like wearing fun clothes. I just stick to the simple things in my job. The laurels and all of that are very kind and motivating, definitely. But I can't sit and think about it," she added.

On the work front

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. Set in the Cayman Islands, the film promises high-octane action, with Priyanka taking on intense sword and gun sequences opposite Karl Urban. The film is slated to release on Prime Video on February 25. (ANI)

