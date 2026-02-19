How Rahul Deshpande Landed 'O Romeo' Role After A Simple Audition

Actor-singer Rahul Deshpande opened up about how he landed a role in Shahid Kapoor starrer 'O Romeo' and how his journey into Bollywood began with a simple audition and a lot of trust. In a recent chat with ANI, Deshpande, who plays a police inspector in the romantic action thriller, spoke about the moment that led to his casting. He shared that his long association with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj played an important role in the process.

The Audition and Vishal Bhardwaj's Role

Talking about how the idea first came up, he spoke about being seen as an "interesting character" before being asked to do the audition. "I have a very good relationship with Vishalji and we have sung together many times in concerts. We were in London when he said, 'Rahul you are an interesting character, I think you should audition'. And then I auditioned for that role, he was there and everyone liked it. It was an amazing experience," he said.

A Cordial Set Experience

Rahul also shared what it was like working on the film sets. He described the "very good experience" he had with the team and spoke about the warm working space created by them. "It was a very good experience. Everyone on the set was very respectful. The atmosphere on the set was very cordial and very friendly. So it was very easy," he added.

About 'O Romeo'

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film was released during Valentine's Week.

A day before the film's theatrical debut, Bhardwaj shared an emotional note on Instagram expressing immense pride in the project. Referring to his heads of department as the "real heroes," he thanked his team for their "vision, integrity, sweat, blood, and unconditional commitment."

