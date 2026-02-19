Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Netramark Holdings Inc.

2026-02-19 03:10:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - NetraMark Holdings Inc.: Announced that the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement closed on February 18, 2026. NetraMark Holdings Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.05.

